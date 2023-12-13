Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Continuing its offensive against the “terror ecosystem”, the Jammu and Kashmir government's State Investigation Agency (SIA) wing of J&K Police launched raids at various locations in south Kashmir as part of their investigation in terror funding case, local inputs said. According to the local inputs, the raids are going on at around five locations in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir.

It is learnt that the raids are being carried out as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged terror funding case already registered by the SIA. The raids are being conducted by the SIA sleuths with assistance of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Sources said that the SIA sleuths turned up at the respective locations along with the police and CRPF personnel and started searching the premises.

The identity of the people being raided was not immediately known. It was also not clear whether the SIA arrested any persons during the raids or any incriminating material was recovered during the raids. The raids were going on when reports last came in. Pertinently, the raids by the SIA in the terror funding case come over a week after the National Investigation Agency raided multiple locations in J&K in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids were conducted by the NIA sleuths assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The raids on Dec 5 were conducted at least seven locations in Kashmir valley and one in Jammu in connection with the terror funding case. In Kashmir, the raids were conducted in Shopian district in south Kashmir, Baramulla in north Kashmir besides others places.