Arnia (Jammu and Kashmir) : A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in second such incident in a week, officials said. The intruder was gunned down by the alert border security guards when he ignored the repeated warnings.

The officials said that the intruder tried to flee from the spot after managing to cross the border fence near the Jabowal border outpost in the Arnia sector around 1.45 am, the officials said.

Confirming the incident, a BSF spokesman said that on the intervening night of July 30th and 31st, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement across the International Border (IB) in the Arnia border area. The intruder was observed approaching towards the BSF fence and the troops neutralised him and thwarted yet another infiltration attempt, the spokesman said.

The entire affected area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding that the body is being retrieved from the scene. On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according a PTI report.