Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at several places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with the activities of the militant outfits and terror funding cases, according to official sources. These raids have been going on at two places - Sethergund and Ugergund - in the South Kashmir district.

Officials said that the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the raising of funds in support of some outfits that were bent on carrying out terror activities, they said. More details about the raids are awaited. The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

Earlier, the NIA on Tuesday conducted widespread searches in four districts of the Valley in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising funds for sponsoring terrorist activities. Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations, the central agency NIA said. (with agency inputs)