Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached land property in villages in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with the escape of a militant from the leading tertiary hospital in Srinagar in February, 2018, local inputs said. According to the local inputs, land measuring 1 Kanal and 10.5 Marlas under Survey Number 176 out of total area of 8 Kanals and 6 Marlas at Begum Bagh, village Kralpora, District Pulwama, belonging to one Mohammad Tika Khan, a resident of Singoo Narbal Pulwama (presently possessed by co-sharers) was attached by an NIA team today.

Khan himself is under custody since 2018 in the militant escape case. Sources said that the property has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court vide order dated 30.09.2023 in connection with the escape of LeT militant Mohammad Naveed Jatt (now killed) from SMHS Hospital in Srinagar in Feb, 2018.

It can be recalled that the National Investigation Agency had filed the charge sheet against five accused in the case in Aug that year. In its charge sheet, the NIA had said that Jatt escaped from the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar under a “well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched” by the Pakistan-born militant in Central jail where he was lodged.

It can be recalled that Jatt escaped from the Tertiary care hospital in Srinagar where he was taken for treatment from the Central jail. Jatt escaped after a militant attack on a police escort guarding the militant on Feb 6, 2018. Two cops, who were part of the escort were killed in the sensational attack. Besides Khan, whose property was attached in Pulwama today, four others-Hilal Ahmad Rather, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Syed Tajmul Islam Kirmani and Mohammed Shafi Wani, all residents of Pulwama District in south Kashmir- were charge sheeted by the NIA in the case.