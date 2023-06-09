Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir In a bid to do away congestion of flyers and provide them a hassle free travel authorities at the Srinagar airport have introduced a “drop and go facility at the entry gate of the airport premises to address the “long standing grievances from passengers about delays and hassles at the Airport officials said on Friday In a statement issued today Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh Rishi said that the complimentary facility will allow a passengers to leave their vehicles at the drop gate and directly put their baggage on xray and after screening they can board ecarts stationed at Drop Gate Singh said that under the new facility the passengers can leave their vehicles at the drop gate and the vehicles can go back to the city The passengers will then directly put their baggage on xray and after screening can board our ecarts stationed at Drop Gate he said Passengers can also avail paid porter service if they wish so Singh said that the comfortable ecofriendly battery operated e carts will take the passengers to the terminal building with their baggage adding the facility is complementary and they are not charging the passengers any fees for using this service Also read Srinagar Airport to spruce up amenities to handle increased footfallAt the terminal building he said the passengers may proceed to the checkin counters for checkin process According to the Director Srinagar airport the facility will lead to reduction of 40 to 50 in vehicular traffic while the screening time and the waiting time at Drop Gate will also proportionately reduce drastically Singh said that the congestion at Drop Gate entry to the airport is a long standing issue “The vehicle checking and screening takes a lot of time It is necessary to stop this vehicle checking at Drop Gate so that our passengers do not waste time waiting for their turn he said He further said that the vehicle checking baggage checking and personal frisking is a time consuming process and this results in delays to the passengers seeking entry to the airport“Hassles are increasing to such an extent that we have to often advise the passengers to come to the airport for four hours in advance so that they do not miss their flights he said adding “Despite such precautions there are frequent complaints that passengers are still missing their flights The new Drop and Go facility is expected to do away with such delays and hassles