Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the 30-year conflict in Kashmir had “given rise to a small number of profiteers who stuffed their own pockets, sent their kids to study abroad, and abandoned the lives of less fortunate youngsters on the streets”.

The LG made the remarks while e-launching various developmental projects for district Budgam in central Kashmir from Raj Bhawan Srinagar. "These conflict profiteers filled their own coffers, sent their children abroad for education, and left impoverished youngsters to perish on streets. On August 5, 2019, these conflict profiteers' shops were permanently shut down.

These few people are suffering. I want the suffering to go on,” the LG said while referring to the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. The LG without naming anyone said, "They misled people on the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) program—homes for the homeless and land for the landless because they can't digest the success of J&K.

Let their anguish intensify every day." The LG said that record over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas in south Kashmir during this year's Amarnath Yatra. “The pilgrims have returned to their respective states. They will undoubtedly spread the word about the tranquility in Kashmir, which would eventually attract more pilgrims to J&K," the LG said.

The LG said that he will leave behind a legacy of peace, prosperity, progress and economic stability as J&K LG. "Kuch aisa karkay jayeingay, loug yaad rakhain gay (I will do something which people will remember)," he said. In response to a question about whether elections for local bodies were being held in J&K, the LG stated they would be "held on time".

Over the launch of developmental projects in Budgam, LG said, "Budgam boasts an airport, a train station, and a significant deal of untapped tourism potential. Beerwah will soon be a top tourist destination, according to the LG, who also noted that Green Parks are being built in the area and that the administration is upgrading the airport, the former bus terminal, and the railway station”.