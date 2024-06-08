Heavy Rains in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka till June 11; Light Showers in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall over Konkon, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Karanataka and Telangana till June 11.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra has brought the much-needed relief from the scorching heat and severe water shortages affecting many parts of the state.

Accordingly to the IMD, rainfall, lightning and thunderstorms along with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to persist over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

The monsoons hit Kerela on May 31 and since then, the southern state has been witnessing heavy rainfall.

The weather office has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during June 8 to 11, south interior Karnataka on June 8 and 9, Telangana on June 10 and Kerala and Mahe on June 8.

Rainfall in other states

Over the next couple of days, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to persist in several areas across Northwest India.

According to the IMD, light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to persist over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on June 8.

A similar rainfall pattern is likely to prevail over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 8 and 9.

The weather office in its latest forecast has stated that Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness rains during the next seven days.

Delhi Weather

The National Capital has been reeling under the scorching heat since the past three weeks and has broken several records with mercury soaring close to 50 degree Celsius.

For the last few days, the temperature has dipped by 3-4 degree Celsius due to light showers.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with possibilities of dust storms or thunderstorms, accompanied by light rain, on Saturday in Delhi.

The regional Met Office (RWFC) has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital today. Temperatures are expected to range between 42 and 29 degrees Celsius for the maximum and minimum, respectively. .

It is pertinent to note here that Delhi's weather is undergoing a shift caused by the influence of a fresh western disturbance. The national capital was on an orange alert on Friday.

