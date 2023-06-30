AMARNATH YATRA LG MANOJ SINHA FLAGS OFF FIRST BATCH OF PILGRIMS AMID TIGHT SECURITY

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims

Shrinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra from Jammu Base Camp. The first convoy of Amarnath pilgrims left for the Kashmir Valley in the early hours of Friday.

The cars, SUVs and buses carrying devotees left the Yatri Nivas base camp situated in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar. The devotees were chanting "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev", "Jaiba Ba Barfani" and "Jai Shri Ram". The chant of "Bam Bam Bhole" rent the air. Devotees were jubilant while undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that on Friday morning, a group of 3,294 pilgrims left for the Valley in the wee hours of Friday amid tight security arrangements. The pilgrims were travelling in vehicles such as cars, buses and SUVs. The convoy left for Bal Tal Base Camp as well as Pahalgam.

Although, the two-month-long annual Amarnath Yatra in the Valley will officially commence on Saturday with pilgrims leaving Nunwan Pahalgam and Bal Tal base camps for Amarnath Cave Shrine located at 13,500 feet above sea level in south Kashmir. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 31 with a special puja.

It may be recalled that lakhs of devotees come to Kashmir every year for the darshan of Baba Barfani (Lord Shiva). The cave shrine is situated about 40 km from Pahalgam, a famous tourist spot in south Kashmir.

The convoy of the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Yatri Nivas Base Camp at Jammu on Friday morning. A large contingent of officials from civil and police administration and leaders from various political parties were also present on the occasion.

Sources said that the Special Bikers Squad and the CRPF Quick Action Teams will provide security to the pilgrims on the way to the Amarnath cave shrine. Several bulletproof vehicles carrying security forces were escorting the convoy of pilgrims. A motorcycle squad will provide assistance to pilgrims along the Yatra route. The security forces will also conduct aerial and surface monitoring of the movement of pilgrims.

