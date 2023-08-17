Himachal rains: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says will take one year to come back on track

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Incessant rains have caused widespread damage in Himachal Pradesh, where at least 72 persons have been killed in rain-related incidents. Rains have wreaked havoc in the hill state since the beginning of the Monsoon. Every district - be it Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, or Chamba has been affected by the heavy rain. Hundreds of roads have been destroyed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that it will take at least one year for normalcy to be restored. "My government is trying to restore facilities like the roads, electricity, and, water supply on a priority basis. All these temporary arrangements will be done within a month but it will take one year to set up the infrastructure once again," he said.

According to Sukhu, the infrastructure, which has been damaged due to rains, will be ready only by September 2024. "These days Himachal's gardeners are facing difficulty in reaching the apple market," he said. The CM further said that those roads will be repaired on priority from where apples are reaching the markets.

Help from the Centre: Chief Minister Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has suffered a lot due to the rains. "Many roads have been washed away and many houses have also been destroyed. The team from the Center visited the disaster-hit areas of Himachal Pradesh. The first installment of relief funds from the Centre is awaited," he said.

72 people died in three days: Himachal Pradesh Principal Secretary Disaster Management Onkar Chand Sharma said during August 13, 14, and 15, 72 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state. Sharma said that the death toll can rise as there is a possibility of people being buried after the landslide in some places and the rescue operation is going on. Over 50 people died on August 13 and 14.

Kangra too hit by floods: Apart from Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Shimla, the Kangra district has also been hit hard by heavy rains. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the Kangra district and took necessary information.

The Chief Minister said that there is a flood-like situation in Fatehpur and Indora Assembly constituencies of the Kangra district and the water released from the Pong Dam is responsible for it. Around 2,200 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas with help from the Army. The Chief Minister said, however, not a single person was killed in the Kangra district.

Sukhu added that during the last four days, the hill state has received 157 percent more rain. He said out of 1,220 roads that were closed, 400 have been opened. The CM further informed that 500 trees have been uprooted due to heavy rains in Shimla and he has instructed the forest department to take appropriate steps.

The State Disaster Management Department has said that at least 1,762 houses have been destroyed while 8,952 houses have been partially damaged. They said 113 landslides have occurred so far since the beginning of the Monsoon. Omkar Sharma said relief and rescue work is going on at various places and so far 2,500 people have been shifted to safer places. (With ANI inputs)

