Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): In a tale that defies the whims of nature, a couple from Kotgarh, Himachal Pradesh decided to craft an unprecedented online marriage as the groom failed to reach the bride’s amidst the raging fury of rain and unruly downpours in the state that has been continuing for the last three days. Undeterred by the treacherous weather the couple - Ashish Singha and Shivani Thakur got married virtually on Monday perhaps becoming a maiden couple to make a nuptial footprint on a digital landscape.

The couple's marriage was scheduled for Monday, July 10, but the inclement weather posed a significant challenge. Nevertheless, they found a unique solution that allowed them to proceed with their nuptials in an unconventional manner.

Rather than adhering to the traditional customs of the seven rounds, vermilion application, and the exchange of mangal sutras, Ashish and Shivani opted for an online wedding ceremony. Through the assistance of a priest, they were united in marriage via a video call, with the priest chanting the necessary mantras. All the customary rituals were faithfully performed online, ensuring that the sanctity of the marriage was upheld.

The decision to have an online wedding stemmed from the impassable roads caused by the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. The couple's families had planned a grand wedding procession, but the deluge made it impossible to carry out. Faced with the prospect of canceling the wedding, Ashish came up with the idea of a virtual ceremony. Both families readily agreed, leading to the unprecedented online union of Ashish and Shivani.

The extraordinary wedding caught the attention of many, and the live video of the event was shared on various social media platforms. Even former CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha was seen participating in the online proceedings, highlighting the significance of the occasion. The families had spent a year preparing for an extravagant celebration, only to have their plans derailed by the relentless rain.

The astounding success of the digital extravaganza in the heart of Kotgarh serves as a beacon of hope for countless future couples and communities grappling with the capricious nature of existence. Mangsu Panchayat Pradhan, Sunil Chauhan, praised the couple for their unwavering determination and applauding their visionary adoption of technology to forge a wedding experience unlike any other.