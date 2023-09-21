Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): The authorities of Doctor Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda have suspended as many as 12 students for ragging junior students.

Earlier, a case of ragging was detected at the Indian Information Technology (IIT) Mandi. Doctor Rajendra Prasad Medical College is the second-largest hospital in the hill state.

12 senior students suspended: According to sources in the know-how, the 12 accused students were suspended from college for three months and from the hostel for six months. Apart from this, a fine of Rs Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on these students. Tanda Medical College Principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said their flying squad does routine checking of the students staying in the hostel. "These 12 students have ragged junior students and were also torturing them continuously," another senior official of the College said.

Dr Bhanu Awasthi added that when the flying squad checked the hostel senior students were found with the junior students. The Flying Squad took the incident seriously and conducted a thorough investigation and sent the report to the Anti-Ragging Committee. "When the first report came on Monday, action was taken against six senior students and their parents were also called to the college. After the second report came out on Wednesday, another six students were found guilty. The college management suspended all 12 senior students," added Dr Awasthi.

In the past, a case of ragging was also reported in Nerchowk Medical College in the hill-state. The college management took action and suspended six students. A case of ragging was also reported from IIT-Mandi. The authorities took action against 72 senior students.