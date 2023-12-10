Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the Congress government will never cheat people like the BJP. He said that the Congress government will fulfill all the 10 'guarantees' in a phased manner. Regarding Congress' victory in Telangana and defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Sukhu said that electoral defeat ultimately leads to victory.

Sukhu said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, people will vote on the basis of the performance of his government during the one-year tenure. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sukhu deliberated on the various projects and development work undertaken by his government.

In response to a question on the dire economic condition of the state, which is under the burden of debt, Sukhu said that due to the efforts of the state government, economy in Himachal has witnessed a 20 per cent improvement. Accepting that the economic condition of the state is not good, he said that the Congress government has fulfilled its biggest pre-poll guarantee in the form of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. Now efforts will be made to clear the outstanding dearness allowance and arrears of the employees, he added.

Sukhu said that before assuming power, he visited the Balika Ashram in Shimla and met the destitute girls. His government has tried to work for the deprived section of the society, he said. "The destitute children have been given the status of 'Children of the State'. Provision has been made for their education and other facilities," he said.

Sukhu said that a function is being organised in Dharamshala on the occasion of completion of one year tenure of the government. "The account of one year's work will be placed before the public. The government works and the public scrutinises that work. I have not come to power to enjoy but to change the system. Congress government will not cheat public like the BJP," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that his government will not fool the youth like the previous government. "During the previous government, recruitment cases remained pending in the court. The present government took initiative to expedite cases pending in the Supreme Court," he said.

On a question on the State Selection Commission, Sukhu said that some recruitments are being done through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. "After the report of Deepak Sanan Committee is placed and studied, the State Selection Commission will be made functional," he assured.