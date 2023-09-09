G20 HIMACHAL APPLE GROWERS ASKED NOT TO SEND CONSIGNMENTS TO DELHI

Kullu: In view of the G20 summit in Delhi, apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have been asked not to send consignments to the capital town which is hosting the gala event.

The instruction came just the time when the harvesters were preparing to do some brisk business as the rain had stopped and there were no reports of landslides coming.

Usually, around this time of the year apples are despatched to the national capital's Azadpur Mandi, which will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Delhi is fortified with elaborate security arrangements as Presidents, delegates and officials from many countries arrived at the capital. Besides apples from Himachal Pradesh, other fruits and vegetables arrive in Delhi from all over the country.

Kullu Fruit Producers Board has advised the gardeners not to cut apples for the next three to four days because the supply of apples can be possible to Delhi and Azadpur Mandi after September 10.

Last month, inclement weather forced gardeners to stay indoors as activities were stalled due to incessant rain. One lakh boxes of apples are arriving at all the markets of Kullu every day. About 500 small and big vehicles are carrying apples to other states.

About 40 per cent of the apple crop from the Kullu district reaches Delhi or Azadpur market. At the same time, Rohit Puri, a farmer working in Bandarol Sabzi Mandi, said that apple crops are being brought here by gardeners for sale. Now, the apple crop is fetching good prices in the mandis of Chandigarh, Ghaziabad and Haryana. Only Delhi-bound trains will now be stopped for a few days.