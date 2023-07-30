HIMACHAL PRADESH VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS APPLE BEING THROWN IN RIVER GROWERS STARE AT UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Rampur: It's the pick of apple season in the upper region of Shimla district, but many roads are still blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past several days. In such a situation, apple growers stare at an uncertain future over the possibility of the fruit being damaged due to rains. Blocked roads hamper the transportation of apples to other areas for sale.

At the same time, a video, which has gone viral on social media, appears to be from Balasan village. The BJP leaders are continuously targeting the state government for the mess. BJP state spokesperson Chetan Singh Bragta has posted a post on social media with the viral video. He has targeted the Sukhu government expressing his anguish over the fact that gardeners are left helpless due to the non-restoration of transport facilities. "We are continuously urging the government to open apple collection centres and restore the connectivity routes, but the government is not paying attention to it. Due to the negligence, the farmers are forced to throw their apples in the drain," he said.

At the same time, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has also tweeted the viral video. He slammed the Congress government, which he said, had made promises to the farmers and gardeners before the elections. Malviya pointed out that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi assured the farmers to ensure good prices for their produce. Along with this, Amit Malviya also shared the video of farmers shedding apples in the drain.

When ETV Bharat spoke to the SDM of Rohdu, Sunny Sharma about the viral video, he said as soon as he got information about the video, he visited the spot. He also confirmed that the video was filmed at Balasan village. The SDM said that continuous efforts are being made to open this route, but due to repeated landslides, the route is closed. The growers said some apples rot, but the best apples are now ready to be taken to market.