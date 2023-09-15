Nuh (Haryana) : The Nuh Police has arrested Congress MLA from Firozpur, Jhirka Mamman Khan, in the Nuh violence case of Haryana late on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, official sources said. After the arrest of Mamman Khan, there is a lot of tension among the people in Nuh.

Security has been increased at main public places of the district including Nagina Police Station limits on Thursday night itself. However, at present the police is yet to confirm the arrest. Many BJP leaders, including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij have accused Mamman Khan of instigating and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, Mamman Khan had filed an application in the court seeking relief in the case. On July 31, there was violence between two communities during the Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh. Haryana SIT (Special Investigation Team) is investigating the Nuh violence. SIT wants to interrogate Congress MLA Mamman Khan regarding Nuh violence. For this, notice has been given to Mamman Khan twice.

The Congress MLA did not appear before the SIT both times citing ill health. After this, Mamman Khan had filed a petition in the High Court seeking transfer of the case from SIT. Apart from this, he requested the court to direct the Haryana Police not to take any punitive action against him while the investigation is pending. On September 14, the court rejected his petition and asked him to go to the lower court along with exploring legal options.

Also Read : Rep Krishnamoorthi urges 'serious investigation' by Seattle Police into death of Jaahnavi

The police had earler arrested Bittu Bajrangi in the Nuh violence case. Later, Bittu Bajrangi is still on bail. The police are still investigating the violence during the Braj Mandal procession in Nuh. On 31 July 2023, there was violence between two communities during the Braj Mandal procession in Nuh. In this violence, six people including two home guards lost their lives and more than 60 people were also injured. More than 50 vehicles were set on fire in the Nuh violence.