NOTHING WAS GOING ON IN MY MIND WHEN I WAS AIMING ASIAN GAMES BRONZE MEDALIST ADARSH SINGH

Faridabad: Haryana resident Adarsh Singh, part of the Indian team that won Bronze in the 25 meter rapid fire pistol team event at the Asian Games 2023 in China believes that hardwork and focus is the key to success. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Adarsh said that his entire focus was on getting a medal for the country in the game.

“There was pressure that I have not won any medal in the Olympics and this was the reason why my entire focus was on the Asian Games. However, the group performed well and that is why we were able to get a medal for the country,” Adarsh said. Adarsh along with his team members Anish Bhanwala from Karnal and Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh won the 25m Rapid Fire event at the 2023 Asian Games on Monday.

For Adarsh Singh, nothing is more pleasing than participating in the Asian Games for the first time and winning a medal in the event. “Nothing was going on in my mind when I was aiming. My entire focus was on the exact target. When I marked and later came to know that we had got the bronze medal, I was very happy,” he said.

Adarsh said that he was not expecting much before the match. “I thought to myself that I will play the way I play and I played the same way and got the country a medal with the group,” he said. He said that his focus is on the Asian Shooting Championship to be held in Korea this month. “Performing well and bringing gold for the country is the target,” he added.

Like every player, his dream is to win gold at the Olympics, added Adarsh. Emphasizing on concentration, Adarsh said that as the game came closer, he became cut off from the world. “I am not even active on social media. I talk only to those whose numbers are saved in my phone. I don't answer calls from unknown numbers.

The numbers of my family, my coach and my relatives are saved in my phone. There is no one else's number. I avoid the media a lot,” he added. The Asian Games bronze medalist demanded a job from the Haryana government. “I also have A grade sports certificate, my sister also has A grade sports certificate. The government should do something. If not in the police, then at least one should get a job as a gazetted officer. We have high hopes from the government that we will get jobs,” he said.