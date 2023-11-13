2 KILLED 3 INJURED IN 3 SEPARATE ACCIDENTS IN GURUGRAM

Gurugram: A private security agency supervisor and a labourer were killed and three men, including two traffic police personnel, were injured in three separate road accidents in Gurugram, police said on Monday. According to the police, Lakhan Singh, 34, a labourer, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Bilaspur.

Singh, a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when he was hit by the vechile Sunday afternoon. His wife who was behind him had a narrow escape, the police said. In another accident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near the Signature Tower Saturday night, killing the rider.

The rider was identified as Anil Singh (32), a native of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. He was working as a supervisor at a private security agency. The accident took place when he was returning to his rented accommodation from work. In the third accident, two traffic police personnel and an auto-rickshaw driver were injured after a Rajasthan roadways bus hit the vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur

highway Sunday morning.