Surat: A furniture businessman along with six family members were found dead inside their house in Adajan area of Surat district of Gujarat during the intervening night of Oct 27 and 28 with police suspecting it to be a case of mass suicide, sources said on Saturday. The deceased include two elderly people a couple and three children.

Police have also found a purported suicide note from the spot. A police official said that the furniture businessman identified as Manish Solanki was found dead along with his family members in Siddheshwar Apartment in Palanpur Patiya area in Adajan, Surat. The other deceased family members are his father Kanubhai, mother Shobhanaben, wife Rita and three children.

Divulging further details about the incident, DCP, Surat Police, Rakesh Barot said that they received information from the locals in Adajan that the family members had committed mass suicide. According to Barot, the Solanki's neighbours told police that they recognized the smell of some poisonous substance emanating from the furniture businessman's house late last night after dinner due to which they grew suspicious.

Later a police team reached the spot to take stock of the situation, Barot said. The visiting police team found the family members dead inside their house. Barot said that police found Solanki's parents, wife and three children lying on the ground while he was found hanging from a noose. DCP, Surat Police, Rakesh Barot said that the police team also recovered a purported suicide note at the spot.

In the purported suicide note allegedly written by Solanki, it was written that the family took the extreme step as a borrower did not return the family's money back, DCP Barot said. It is suspected that Manishbhai first gave poisonous medicine to his parents, wife and three children. After the death of the family members, Manishbhai himself committed suicide by hanging himself, police suspect.