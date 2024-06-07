WATCH: Speeding Car Hits Toll Plaza Worker, Tosses Him into Air at Uttar Pradesh's Chhijarsi

thumbnail
Hit and run incident at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) : A speeding car hit a worker and flung him into air when he tried to stop it from crashing through without paying toll fee at the Chhijarsi toll plaza under Pilkhuwa police station area in Uttar Pradesh. The took place around 3 am in the wee hours of Thursday. After hitting and flinging the worker into air, the car fled from the spot. The other toll workers have admitted the injured worker to the hospital. The worker's condition is said to be critical. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the toll plaza. In this, the car is seen hitting the worker at a very high speed. The police is investigating the entire matter.

As per police sources, Chitrakoot resident Hemraj Singh was on duty at Chhijarsi toll plaza. During this time, a white car coming from Ghaziabad accelerated its speed  in order to run past the plaza without paying toll tax. When Hemraj tried to stop the car, it hit him and fled from the scene of offence. Hemraj was seriously injured in the incident. Toll plaza manager Ajit Chaudhary said that the injured toll worker Hemraj Singh is posted as toll collector at the toll plaza. Pilkhuwa Kotwali in-charge Akhilesh Tripathi said that in late night hours a car hit a toll worker at Chhijarsi toll plaza. The injured is undergoing treatment in the hospital. No complaint has been lodged in this matter so far. However, necessary action will be taken soon, Tripathi said.

