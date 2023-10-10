GUJARAT ELEVEN KILLED IN SEPARATE ROAD ACCIDENTS

Dahod/Surendranagar: Eleven persons, including four members of a family, were killed and three others were injured in two road accidents in Dahod and Surendranagar districts in Gujarat on Tuesday morning, police said.

In Dahod district, six persons were killed on the spot when a truck collided with an autorickshaw on the Garbada-Alirajpur Highway at around 6:30 am, an official said. "Some locals from Garbada taluka had travelled to Rajkot for work and were returning to Dahod town in an autorickshaw in the early hours of the day when a truck hit the three-wheeler at a bend near Patiya Zol village," said Garbada police station sub-inspector Jagdish Patel.

The six deceased included a woman, he said, adding that the autorickshaw driver was admitted to a hospital. The truck driver has been detained, he said, adding that a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered. In a road accident which occurred in Surendranagar district, five persons were killed, including a couple and their two teenage daughters, after a truck hit their car near Lakhtar town, a police official said.