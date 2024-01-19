Surat: In a major relief for Gujarat BJP leader Hardik Patel, a court in Surat has acquitted Patel in a six-year-old case related to making “political speech” during a rally in Surat district, sources said. Confirming the development, Yashwant Vala, Hardik Patel's lawyer said that the court accepted their arguments in their defence in the case. Vala said that the case dates back to Dec 3, 2017 with regard to Jan Kranti Mahasabha.

Vala said that his client Patel had participated in a non-political meeting following a permission by the concerned Collector at the time. Following the speech, a case was registered against Hardik Patel for giving a speech “against the government” in this meeting. Hardik Patel was booked at the Sarthana police station arrested on 24 January 2019 and the police filed a charge sheet in the court on 26 January.

Testimony of 8 to 10 witnesses including the Collector was also recorded in the case. Hardik's lawyer further said that in the argument made by Hardik Patel in the court, it was not proved that condition number 14 of the permit was violated. “Hardik Patel did not give any speech in favor or against any party. Furthermore, there is no evidence on record that he delivered any speech in favor or against any candidate. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, today the court acquitted Hardik Patel,” he said.