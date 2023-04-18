Navsari Gujarat Over 170 families left Christianity and reconverted to Hinduism In Kavdej village of Vansda taluka of Navsari around 170 families have reconverted to Hinduism leaving Christianity at the Shuddhikarana Mahayagya organized by Agniveer Hindu Sangathan Saints of the Swaminarayan sect were also present in this function So far more than 9000 families have been converted back to HinduismReligious conversion is taking place on a large scale in the state sources said On the other hand in Kavdej village of Vansda in Navsari around 170 families have left Christianity and returned to Hinduism There is a lot of conversion activity in tribal areas At that time people are being awakened and brought back to the Hindu religion by the Agniveer Hindu organization in the tribal societyA program of purification Mahayagya was organized by the Agniveer Hindu organization in the courtyard of the temple located in Vansda taluka in which about 170 families of the district have left Christianity and returned to Hinduism In the past they converted due to a change of faith If the children of the family are sick then they will be cured in Christianity With such faith many families left Hinduism and adopted ChristianityAlso Read Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society RSS chief Bhagwat on religious conversionsHowever after getting information about their original religion and several events including bhajan kirtan organized by the Agniveer Hindu organization in their area these families left Christianity and returned home to HinduismTalking to Monikaben he said that we had adopted Christianity since childhood But due to falling ill again and again we reentered Hinduism So we are very good More than 170 families including my family have returned to Hinduism todayTalking to Mahendra Rajpurohit of Agni Veer Hindu Sangh he said that a few years ago Hindu tribal brothers who had converted to Christianity for some reason That s why we used to go to such areas and do bhajan kirtan and worship mass weddings So these people used to get influenced by us Now 170 families have returned home to Hinduism today Similarly our campaign will continue in the coming days as well