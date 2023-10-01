Boy from Surat saved by fishermen 36 hours after he went missing in sea
Published: 2 hours ago
Surat (Gujarat): A 14-year-old boy in Gujarat survived after he went missing in the sea. The boy, who had gone to Dumas Beach in Surat for fun, was dragged into the sea by the strong waves. The child survived for about 36 hours with the support of a piece of wood found in the sea. And when he was losing hope, he was saved by the fishermen, who came to fishing.
Vikas Devipujak from Surat, along with another boy Laxman, went to Dumas Beach in Surat three days ago. After playing on the beach for a while, both of them were lost in the sea due to the sudden waves. In this incident which took place within minutes, the local people saved the boy named Laxman while Vikas went missing.
Rescue teams desperately searched for the boy, but no trace of him was found. As 24 hours have passed since Vikas went missing, his family members have lost hope. Meanwhile, a miracle happened, the lost boy was brought ashore by some fishermen. Seeing the child, the family members became emotional.
The fishermen, who went for fishing, saw a hand raised in the sea while returning. Immediately, they went there and saw the boy. They pulled him up and brought him ashore with them. Fishermen say a wooden board was the reason the boy survived. Wood is used for the lower part of Ganapati idols. One of the pieces of wood used thus ended up in the ocean after Ganesh's immersion. The boy unexpectedly found that wood and he took it as a support and saved his life. After that, he was rescued by the fishermen.