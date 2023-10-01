BOY FROM SURAT SAVED BY FISHERMEN 36 HOURS AFTER HE WENT MISSING IN SEA

Surat (Gujarat): A 14-year-old boy in Gujarat survived after he went missing in the sea. The boy, who had gone to Dumas Beach in Surat for fun, was dragged into the sea by the strong waves. The child survived for about 36 hours with the support of a piece of wood found in the sea. And when he was losing hope, he was saved by the fishermen, who came to fishing.

Vikas Devipujak from Surat, along with another boy Laxman, went to Dumas Beach in Surat three days ago. After playing on the beach for a while, both of them were lost in the sea due to the sudden waves. In this incident which took place within minutes, the local people saved the boy named Laxman while Vikas went missing.

Rescue teams desperately searched for the boy, but no trace of him was found. As 24 hours have passed since Vikas went missing, his family members have lost hope. Meanwhile, a miracle happened, the lost boy was brought ashore by some fishermen. Seeing the child, the family members became emotional.