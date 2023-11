WINTER SESSION OF PARLIAMENT FROM DECEMBER 4 TO DECEMBER 22

New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament will commence on December 4 and continue till December 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday. In a post on X, he said the session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," he said. The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session.

The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect. Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.