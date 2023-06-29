New Delhi: Former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the timing of his remarks on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and wondered whether the term "uniform" in the PM's proposal covers Hindus, tribals and the northeast.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal, PM Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens. Modi had also accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to mislead and provoke Muslims.

Sibal, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last year on an Samajwadi Party ticket, said, "Prime Minister: Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, accuses Opposition of instigating Muslims. Questions: 1) Why now after 9 years? 2024? 2) How 'uniform' is your proposal: Covers : Hindus, Tribals, North-East, All? 3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. Why? Concerned now!"

The Law Commission had, on June 14, invited views from all the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue. Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and sought views from the stakeholders by July 13. A UCC typically means a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. (with Agency inputs)