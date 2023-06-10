New Delhi The controversy over keeping gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in which jail is not resolved yet The ATS AntiTerrorism Squad team had taken Bishnoi to Gujarat some time back On bringing him back here a doubt arose about the prison in which he should be kept At first it was planned to keep him in Tihar Jail but in view of the security considerations there he was taken to Mandoli JailAccording to the information received the Tihar Jail administration does not want Lawrence Bishnoi in their jail For this the jail administration has appealed in the Patiala court and requested it It was largely because of the conflicts between the gangsters Sometime back Bishnoi s aide Prince Tewatia was killed by a rival gang inside Tihar Jail sources said Moreover additional forces are required to keep guard on BishnoiAs such the Tihar Jail officials argue that Bishnoi should be taken to the Bathinda Jail as most of the cases against him are registered in Punjab and Rajasthan Recently the Delhi Police had taken him to those states in connection with the cases registered in those two states The process of taking him on transit remand by the police of different states continues but after returning he is being kept in Tihar JailAlso Read 10 shooters linked to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar held in GurugramThe Tihar Jail administration has filed an appeal in the court requesting for putting Bishnoi in the Bathinda Jail According to the jail administration Bishnoi was lodged in Bathinda jail before being taken to Gujarat by the NIA From here he was brought to Delhi to be produced in the NIA court on 17 April 2023 As it was late that day he was ordered to be sent to Tihar JailThen on April 18 Lawrence Bishnoi was sent to NIA remand for 7 days After that ATS Gujarat took him to Gujarat for questioning Then on May 25 he was brought to Delhi after which he has been kept in Mandoli Jail Lawrence Bishnoi has been kept in jail number 15 of Mandoli This is a highsecurity cell Apart from the jail staff ITBP and other police forces have been deployed for its securityTihar Jail Administration has requested the court to find a solution in this matter as the additional force has been deployed to keep Bishnoi On which the cost is also more However sources say that the Tihar Jail administration wants to shift him to a jail in Punjab or Rajasthan