Modi 3.0: Indian Cinema's Biggest Stars Cheer Modi's Third Term; Kamal Haasan Pushes for Unity, Inclusive India Vision

Hyderabad: Narendra Modi, for the third time in a row, took the oath as India's Prime Minister on June 9th at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event, graced by dignitaries, political figures, and celebrities, marked a significant moment in India's political journey.

As the news of PM Modi's oath-taking spread, social media brimmed with wishes and congratulations from various celebrities. Indian cinema's biggest stars extended their wishes to Modi for his historic third term as Prime Minister.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi conveyed his wishes on Twitter, saying, "Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for a historic third term! I wish you and your cabinet ministers strength to lead our country towards prosperity and glory."

Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi, stating, "Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment on commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your leadership. Jai Hind."

Mohanlal, a Malayalam screen icon, wished PM Modi on social media, expressing, "Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modiji on your remarkable third term as our Prime Minister. India's future certainly looks bright with your leadership. Heartiest congratulations to Suresh Gopi and Shri George Kurian on being sworn in as Union Ministers of State."

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor, wrote, "Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. Let the elected representatives work together for a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind!"

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wished PM Modi for a “historic 3rd term,” urging him to “guide our country to greater heights.”

Suniel Shetty also congratulated the Prime Minister, wishing him “continued strength and wisdom in guiding India towards prosperity and unity” on his Instagram stories.

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of PM Modi on his social media account, writing, "My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership."

Director Karan Johar extended his “heartiest congratulations” to PM Modi, saying, “India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion, and vision for years to come.”

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty appreciated the Prime Minister's dedication towards development, education, and national safety.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, representing his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, wished PM Modi success in his third term as Prime Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony drew attendees from politics, glamour, and business sectors. Business leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, along with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher, attended the event to extend their wishes to PM Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra and his Council of Ministers. The ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighborhood and other dignitaries. PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to its third successive victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls. With a thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047, the NDA coalition, under PM Modi's leadership, won 292 seats in the Parliament.

The event was also graced by Bollywood celebrities like Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.