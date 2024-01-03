THERE ARE GREAT DIPLOMATS IN RAMAYANA EAM JAISHANKAR AT BOOK LAUNCH

New Delhi : Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar on Wednesday said that "There are great diplomats in Ramayana . Whether it be Hanuman or Angad. And, every Ram requires a Laxman. Every friend needs allies ..so there is an importance of allies" and explains the example of regime change, rising power in the ancient Indian epic.

Talking about the Ramayan and the statecraft lessons that it provides, Dr Jaishankar speaking at his book launch of 'Why Bharat Matters' at The Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi said that, "Ramayan teaches us a lot about StateCraft. Whether it be diplomacy, handling pressure or the importance of allies."

As the world is facing several geopolitical tectonic shifts with war in Ukraine and in Gaza destroying the lifes of millions, Dr Jaishankar said that "In the last 10 years, we've witnessed a decade of transformation in India's Foreign policy. And in this decade, there has been a profound change in the global politics and India has a special position in it."

"In the last five years, we had a set of shocks including COVID, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the recent happenings in West Asia, Middle East and the climatic impact. But Bharat in these years has witnessed tremendous growth", he said. On Article 370, he said that "Article 370 has been a big change. And yes, the stand of China and of course, we also are experiencing the attacks from beyond the border which are agenda driven."