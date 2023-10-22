New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the “continuous interference” in India's affairs by Canadian personnel was what compelled India to invoke diplomatic parity for Canada forcing the North American country to withdraw 41 of its diplomats.

“There's this whole issue of parity that the size of how many diplomats there are of one country versus how many diplomats there are of the other country. Parity is very much provided for by the Vienna Convention, which is the relevant international rule on this”, the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

“But in our case, we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel. We haven't made much of that public. My sense is over a period of time more stuff will come out and people will understand why we had the kind of discomfort with many of them which we did”, he added.

The external affairs minister also said that India is likely to resume the issuance of visas to Canadians if it sees progress in the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada. The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country.

"If we see progress in the safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there," Jaishankar said at an event while replying to a question on India-Canada ties. On downsizing Canada's diplomatic presence in India, he said diplomatic parity is very much provided for in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.