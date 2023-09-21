Space missions inspire children to become scientists, says Rajnath Singh on success of Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that space missions like Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya 1 inspire children to become scie nath Singh, also a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the penultimate day of the Special Session of the Parliament, during the discussion of the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister, we are giving equal importance to both culture and science. I am the defence Minister of the country, while I was coming here, I was thinking as a defence Minister, how do I view the Chandrayaan-3 mission," he said.

During the debate, Rajnath Singh also mentioned the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that the Narendra Modi-led regime had initiated a programme to rejuvenate the river Ganga.

The Opposition members, led by the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, raised objections to some remarks made by Rajnath Singh.

"There is a connection between science and culture. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath and his colleagues got inspiration from Aryabhatt and others," he added.

"I want to say another thing, the success of Chandrayaan-3 has highlighted the importance of women and their capabilities. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not an exception. We are ready to touch the moon and the Sun. India has launched 424 satellites, of which 389 have been launched during the last nine years" the senior BJP leader said.