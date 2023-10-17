New Delhi: In a highly anticipated and historic decision, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has delivered a ground-breaking verdict on LGBTQIA+ rights, the Supreme Court struck the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) regulations and allowed the queer couples to adopt children.

Before the ruling, as same-sex marriage is not legalised in India, the Hindu Adoption and maintenance Act, 1956, the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Adoption Regulations barred unmarried couples from adopting children, thereby infringing upon the fundamental rights protected by Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The five-member bench was specifically addressing their right to marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. This significant ruling marks another stride forward for LGBTQIA+ rights in India, coming on the heels of the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 decision to invalidate Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

On the adoption aspect, Chief Justice Chandrachud pointed out that there is no reasonable nexus between the marital status of couples and the objectives of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). He emphasized that one should not assume that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationships. The verdict firmly stated that no material on record proved that only a married heterosexual couple could provide stability to a child. Hence, the CARA regulation restricting queer and unmarried couples from adoption was struck down, furthering the cause of equal rights.

Moreover, the Supreme Court issued directives to protect the rights and dignity of the LGBTQIA+ community. The court declared that no person should be forced to undergo any hormonal therapy, respecting individual choices and autonomy. The CJI reiterated that the right to enter into a union should not be restricted based on sexual orientation, reinforcing the principle of non-discrimination and equality.

The heart of the matter revolves around the right to marriage and adoption for LGBTQIA+ community members. Chief Justice Chandrachud's verdict centred on the discrimination faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly regarding their right to marry and adopt. The Special Marriage Act, 1954, was under scrutiny, and the verdict effectively struck down CARA regulations that had restricted queer and unmarried couples from adopting children.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised that denying LGBTQIA+ individuals the right to marry also meant denying them the right to choose their life partners freely. In doing so, the court recognised the importance of personal autonomy and individual choice in the pursuit of happiness.