SC asks Maha speaker to decide NCP petition for disqualification of 9 MLAs by Jan 31, 2024
SC asks Maha speaker to decide NCP petition for disqualification of 9 MLAs by Jan 31, 2024
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday asked Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to decide NCP petition seeking disqualification of 9 MLAs of Ajit Pawar group by January 31, 2024.
