RTI MISUSE CREATES FEAR AMONG GOVT OFFICIALS DELHI HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the cases of misuse of Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005. The single bench of Justice Subramaniam Prasad, while delivering verdict in a case, said that abuse of RTI creates an atmosphere of fear among government officials and employees.

The High Court was hearing a case in which the petitioner challenged the order of the Central Information Commission (CIC). The petition was filed by Shishir Chand, whose brother died during treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Jamshedpur. He had blamed the on-duty doctor Atul Chhabra for alleged negligence behind his brother's death. The petitioner had filed an RTI in this connection.

Earlier, the CIC in its order, directed its registry not to accept any application of the petitioner on this issue in future. The CIC pointed out that petitioner made efforts to reopen the same issue repeatedly. It said that information had already been provided to him and the issues had also been considered.

During its hearing, the high court said the petitioner has undoubtedly misused RTI by filing a total of 15 applications to obtain the same information. It said that the RTI Act is aimed at good governance and was brought out to bring in transparency in the entire system. However, its misuse will mislead the objective of this law and create an atmosphere of fear among the government officers and employees, the court added.