RAHUL GANDHI RELISHES DELICACIES DURING FOOD WALK IN OLD DELHI

Hyderabad Politicians never leave a chance to grab the limelight while some wanted to win the hearts of people with their gestures and rendering service to the latter But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always sheds his inhibitions and tries to mingle with people genuinely Recently he spoke to actor and food scribe Kunal Vijayakar and revealed his food habits in an interview for the YouTube channel Khaane Mein Kya Hai There is a saying that the way to a man s heart is through his stomach Proving it right he disclosed that his mother Sonia Gandhi is the best cook while revealing that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not like cooking however he gave her the number two position for her cooking skills while he gave third spot himself He shared the clip of the interview on his Instagram accountCongress leader Rahul Gandhi had a whale of a time as the treated himself to popular delicacies in Old Delhi while chatting with Kunal Vijayakar When asked the politician who makes great food he said Lalu Prasad Yadav When asked which food does he likes spicy food or sweets he said sweets In sweets he said he prefers Indian mithai over French desserts Rahul also stated that he drinks coffee in the morning and prefers tea in the evening Also read Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Karnataka todayThe former Congress chief visited the Matia Mahal market in Old Delhi and the Bengali market and consumed popular dishes in these areas Rahul had a taste of golgappas Aloo Tikki at Nathu sweets at the Bengal market In the Matia Mahal area Rahul tried the popular ‘Mohabbat Ka Sharbat an excellent drink to quench summer thirst Later the Gandhi scion visited the Al Jawahar restaurant and relished the Kebabs where he was accompanied by actor and food scribe Kunal Vijaykar During his food walk he interacted with locals and enjoyed clicking pictures with them The former Congress chief happens to be a foodie who likes to eat delicacies in and around Delhi