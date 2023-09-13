New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, where he will be honoured for his successful stewardship of the recently concluded G20 Summit. The PM was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia were present on the occasion. This visit holds great significance, marking Prime Minister Modi's first appearance at the party office after the triumphant conclusion of the annual multilateral summit held in the capital.

The grand welcome for Prime Minister Modi at the BJP headquarters is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, just before a pivotal Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting. This meeting is of paramount importance as it will serve as the platform for discussing the electoral strategies and candidate selection for the upcoming state assembly polls.

During the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders are expected to deliberate on the party's candidates for the forthcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Among the prominent attendees will be BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Their collective insights and decisions are poised to shape the party's approach to these crucial electoral contests.

The BJP has already embarked on its electoral journey with the release of candidate lists. On August 17, the party unveiled the first list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Similarly, in Chhattisgarh, the party has already disclosed the names of 21 candidates. As Rajasthan prepares for its electoral battle, BJP National President JP Nadda, State President CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and opposition leader Rajendra Rathore have been actively engaged in a series of preparatory meetings leading up to the Central Election Committee meeting scheduled for September 13.

The upcoming state assembly elections are a significant political event, with polling slated to occur in five states: Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Telangana, all set for December. The BJP has intensified its campaign efforts, particularly in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, with the aim of unseating the Congress in the former and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the latter. These elections will undoubtedly serve as a litmus test of the BJP's popularity and political strength in the lead-up to national elections. Prime Minister Modi's felicitation, in the midst of these strategic discussions, underscores the significance of both his leadership and the party's collective vision for the future.

