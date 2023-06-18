New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the USA on June 21, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The official state visit will start with Modi leading the yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21. The United Nations General Assembly has declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

Modi will then fly to Washington where the Biden couple will officially welcome him with a 21-gun salute at the South Lawn of the White House. Over 7,000 Indians will gather at the occasion. The US President and the First Lady will also host a state dinner for Modi on June 22.

This will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden where issues pertaining to defence, technology and climate change are expected to be taken up. After which, Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress and share his vision of India's future and global challenges faced by both countries, top Congressional leaders said. Modi is the only Indian to address the US Congress session twice. The last time, he addressed the US Congress was in June 2016.

On June 23, the US state department will host a lunch for Modi. US vice-president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would join him. He is scheduled to address an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Top American CEOs and leaders are expected to attend the event.

There is also the possibility of a meeting between Modi and the CEOs. Also, Modi will address the Indian diaspora at Washington's Ronald Reagan Centre before leaving for the airport on June 24.

Modi has visited the USA six times during his nine-year tenure, but none were classified as a state visit, which is the highest-ranking visit offered only at the invitation of the US President. Such a visit involves elaborate ceremonies, including a flight-like ceremony, where the dignitary is welcomed with a 21-gun salute, a White House dinner, an exchange of diplomatic gifts and an invitation to stay at Blair House, which is the US President's guesthouse in Pennsylvania Avenue.

Modi last visited the USA on September 23, 2021, after Biden took charge. Prior to this, he visited the country in 2019, 2017, 2014 and twice in 2016. The upcoming visit that comes ahead of the G20 Summit in September implies that the US considers India as an equal partner, officials said. Also, it is aimed at strengthening the commitment of the two countries to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.