NEW CLASS X SYLLABUS NCERT DROPS PERIODIC TABLE DEMOCRACY EVOLUTION THEORY

New Delhi: In a further "rationalisation" of the curriculum to reduce the burden of students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has now removed important topics namely periodic table, democracy and sources of energy from the Class X syllabus. These deletions have come soon after the theory of evolution was left out of the Class X syllabus.

The NCERT has said that the deleted portions can be easily understood through self or peer learning. The council has stated that the deletions were necessary in view of the Covid pandemic and portions that were found to be difficult, overlapping and irrelevant have been dropped from the latest curriculum.

The three topics deleted from the science textbook are Periodic Classification of Elements, Sources of Energy and Sustainable Management of Natural resources. In the Social Studies textbook, three chapters from Democratic Politics-I have been dropped including Popular Struggles and Movements, Political Parties and Challenges to Democracy.

Now onwards, only students who opt for science stream in the plus-2 level will study periodic table in chemistry and in the same way, those opting for geography will learn these portions in class XI and XII. Academicians said that the portions that are included in the plus-2 level are continuations of those that were introduced in class X and would pose more difficulty for students in higher classes.

Earlier, NCERT had drawn criticism from academicians after the theory of evolution was dropped from class X textbook. Expressing concern over the move, over 1,800 educators had written an open letter to the council. The central government, however, had ruled it out alleging it to be a propaganda. The Centre had said that students eager to know about Darwin's Theory of Evolution could do so from websites or would learn it in class XII.

Some other topics that have already been axed citing the need for reducing content-load include chapters on Fibre and Fabrics in classes VI, VII and VIII, the topic in the history textbook of class VI that had a reference on Mahatma Gandhi and the charkha and 'Why do we fall ill' from class IX science textbook.

This has drawn sharp reactions from academicians and scientists. Richard Dawkins, British biologist and author of 'The Selfish Gene' tweeted that the BJP is a "tragic affront to India's secular beginnings".

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Namrata Datta, UK-based forensic anthropology expert warned: "If you don’t act now, you will be forced into dark ages".