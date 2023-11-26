New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, referred to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, saying that Indians can never forget this day when the country faced its most heinous terror attack. PM Modi said terror attacks had shaken Mumbai and the entire country but with its capability, India recovered from the terror assault and set about “crushing terrorism” with courage.

PM Modi's comments on Mumbai 26/11 came during the 107th edition of Mann ki Baat, a monthly radio address which is being broadcast in 22 Indian and 11 foreign languages including Chinese, Indonesian, Baluchi, Arabic and Persian.

Today happens to be the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 attack. Exactly on this day in 2008, over 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who arrived from Pakistan by a sea route, laid a 60-hour siege to Mumbai city and shot dead. PM Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives in those strikes, saying that the nation remembers those brave martyrs.

Also underscoring the importance of November 26 as 'Constitution Day', PM Modi wished the people asserting that the goal of a developed India will be achieved. On this very day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India and the preparation of the Constitution took two years, 11 months and 18 days, the prime minister pointed out.

PM Modi said that the idea of celebrating this day as Constitution Day came when the country was celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in 2015. The Indian Constitution was prepared after an close study of the constitutions of about sixty countries and it was finalised after making nearly 2000 amendments, he added.