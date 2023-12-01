KIDS ELDERLY AND IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PRONE TO VIRUSES DURING WINTER AIIMS HEALTH EXPERT

New Delhi: The H9N2 influenza virus can largely affect children, the elderly and immunocompromised people having a respiratory illness, said Professor (Dr) Uma Kumar renowned health expert and head of the rheumatology department in AIIMS, Delhi. “Fever, sore throat, and pneumonia could be the common symptoms of this influenza. It can involve all the systems of the body. This can particularly affect those who are immunocompromised, children and elderly people. It is a respiratory illness,” said Dr Kumar to ETV Bharat in Delhi.

She also cautioned that all the viruses, including H9N2, can spread during winter. “During winter, the temperature remains conducive. People remain close enough which is a cause for easy spread of the virus,” said Dr Kumar. Stating that viral infection is always a concern because viruses can mutate, Dr Kumar said, “When they mutate majority of the time, they are harmless. But, they can become extremely infectious and thus the severity of the illness also increases. So, we can’t assume anything. As we are exposed to infections throughout the year, we have immunity to various infections, which can protect us. And we may not face such severity as faced by China. However, it’s not a guarantee. We have seen what happened during Covid 19.”

Emphasising that India needs to be vigilant, Dr Kumar said that the Central government has already started taking precautions in advance. “The government is doing its best and they are also reviewing the preparedness of various hospitals. However, we can’t ignore it because something is going on in our neighbourhood, so we have to be very careful. All preparations need to be complete before anything strikes us,” Dr Kumar said.

Talking about measures that need to be taken as protection, Dr Kumar said that people need to follow the norms which were set during COVID-19. “If someone has a respiratory infection, he or she must use the mask. There should be some barriers so that the virus does not spread. Coughing, sneezing and even with contact this virus can go to the nose and mouth. So, all these contact areas need to be avoided,” said Dr Kumar.