New Delhi : Kozhikode train fire prime accused, Shahrukh Saifi, who is a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, is found to have been running a YouTube channel that has the distinction of getting thousands of views with 539 subscribers, sources said. Saifi is known for his skills in furniture-making and he showcased this in his videos, the authenticity of which is to be verified.

Saifi savoured considerable success as some of his YouTube videos became popular with over 90,000 views. However, the authenticity of the channel could not be verified yet. As per sources, he has been active on YouTube for over a year and uploading videos on his own channel which contains as many as 883 videos.

Each and every video posted by the accused on the channel had got thousands of views. Saifi's neighbours and family members living in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh expressed shock on hearing about his alleged involvement in the Kozhikode train fire incident. In this fire attack, three passengers, a child among them, died while nine other passengers were injured.

The ghastly arson took place on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train at around 9.45 p.m. on last Sunday. The accused Saifi was arrested on April 4 in a combined operation by the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) and the Central intelligence agencies. In this fire incident, the accused had also allegedly sustained facial and head injuries.

Saifi, who is the suspect, had tried to get treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra. The investigating officials have launched a thorough probe into the antecedents of the main suspect. A probe is also on whether the accused is involved in any gangster activities.