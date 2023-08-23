New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday imposed an interim stay on the trial court's order directing senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan to give a voice sample in a 2007 hate speech case.

A bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea by Azam Khan. Azam Khan had moved the apex court challenging the order of the trial court, upheld by Allahabad High Court to give a voice sample in a case for allegedly delivering a hate speech and using derogatory language against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati in 2007. On July 25, the high court refused to interfere with the trial court’s order. Azam Khan was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before the apex court.

The voice sample has been sought to ascertain a match with Azam Khan's speech which was recorded on a CD that he made during a public meeting. The complaint was registered by one Dheeraj Kumar Sheel against Azam Khan at the Tanda police station under SC/ST Act.

The police had also invoked section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act and the Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Azam Khan, who along with his family faced over 80 FIRs including land grabbing after the change of regime in the state.

