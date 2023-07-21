New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday, July 21, met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the national capital and discussed multiple projects in the island nation.

The discussion included the development of the Colombo Port West Container Terminal. "Great honour to have met President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects in Sri Lanka including continued development of Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project, and extending our renewal energy expertise to produce green Hydrogen", Adani said in a Tweet.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is on a two-day official visit to India. His visit comes against the backdrop of the island nation reeling under a severe economic crisis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ), a key subsidiary of the diversified Adani Group, in March 2021 received a Letter of Intent from Sri Lankan authorities for the development and operations of West Container Terminal (WCT) in Colombo.

However, APSEZ will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka's largest diversified conglomerate, and with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA). The WCT will be developed on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis for a period of 35 years as a public-private partnership.

Earlier today, the Sri Lankan President called on the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad house here. On Thursday, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan President. Sri Lanka is an important partner in India's neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.

