New Delhi: Hosting G20 is a golden moment for India and the frameworks drafted during its Presidency will "bear fruitful results for the entire globe", Union minister Pralhad Joshi said. Last year, India assumed the G20 Presidency for the first time to steer discussions and initiatives among member countries on challenges related to broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

The hosting of G20 is an important, historical and golden moment for India, the minister for coal and mines told PTI in an interaction ahead of the Summit which begins on Friday. "The agenda is for the global good, for the good of the earth, for the sustainable future of the earth and that's why our slogan for G20 is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. Mission LiFE is a very important part of it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on sustainable development of economies and has said that this is not the time for any war. His thoughts have been accepted and appreciated globally," Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of the parliamentary affairs ministry, said. The outcome of the three-day summit will no doubt bear fruitful results for the entire world, he said.

On the positioning of India, Joshi said, "The country has emerged as a leader over the last few years under the leadership of the PM and what India says today, the world listens to it and endorses it." India fulfilled an important responsibility at the global level during Covid by supplying domestically manufactured vaccines and other necessary medicines to various countries to combat the crisis, Joshi said.

The Group of Twenty (G20) member countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (PTI)