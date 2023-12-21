New Delhi: Fire breaks out on 11th floor of Gopaldas Bhawan, 15 fire tendor rushed to the spot.
Updated: 27 minutes ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: A massive fire breaks out on 11th floor of Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road on Thursday. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. Details awaited. No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out, they said.
A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Black smoke was seen billowing from the building. The operation to douse the fire is underway. Details awaited (With PTI inputs)
