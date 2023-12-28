Hyderabad: A young cricketer has crossed paths in his quest for a luxury lifestyle. Once he pretended to be an IPS officer and another time he committed fraud by impersonating an IPL cricketer. He spent lakhs of rupees on luxury hotels. Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant is also among his victims. Finally, he was caught by the Delhi police while fleeing the country. The police were shocked to see the criminal behavior that was revealed during the investigation.

The Delhi police arrested 25-year-old former cricketer Mrinank Singh in the case of defrauding luxury hotels. Mrinank, who hails from Faridabad in Haryana, previously played for the state's under-19 team. After that, he stopped the game and started cheating. From 2014-18, he cheated many women and international brands by pretending to play for an IPL team.

In 2022 Mrinank stayed in a famous five-star hotel in Delhi for a week. He introduced himself to everyone as a popular cricketer. He left the hotel without paying the bill of Rs 5.53 lakhs. He said that his sponsor company would pay the bill when asked. Believing his words, the hotel staff shared their bank details. After that, he sent fake transaction details of the transfer of Rs 2 lakhs. Realising that they were cheated, the hotel management lodged a complaint with the police.

The Delhi police registered a case against him in August last year. Later, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and a lookout circular was issued. In this order, when Mrinank arrived at the Delhi airport to go to Hong Kong on December 25, the immigration authorities detained him. Even then he tried to pose himself as a senior IPS officer. Finally, the immigration officials handed him over to the Delhi police.

Putting Rishabh Pant in a trap...