EAM JAISHANKAR ZANZIBAR PRESIDENT HUSSEIN ALI MWINYI ATTEND RECEPTION ONBOARD INS TRISHUL

Zanzibar [Tanzania]: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul on Thursday. Jaishankar noted that INS Trishul's presence in Zanzibar demonstrates India's "SAGAR" commitment. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar said, "Attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul with President of Zanzibar @DrHmwinyi. Welcomed the presence of the Speaker, Ministers, MPs, senior officers from Tanzanian Defence Forces and Indian diaspora. INS Trishul's presence in Zanzibar today is a statement of our SAGAR commitment."

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day visit to Tanzania, called it a "distinct pleasure" to visit Zanzibar. He stressed that a ship visit is a very "notable event" in the calendar of any Embassy or High Commission. At the reception, Jaishankar said, "It is today my very distinct pleasure to visit Zanzibar and on arrival not just visit go to the state house and witness a very important event in our history. But, also then to have the honour of receiving the President onboard an Indian ship."

He further said, "To have a ship visit in any circumstances is a very notable event in the calendar of any Embassy or High Commission. I have myself experienced that in the course of my career. But, to have this coincide at a very time in our relationship, I think makes it really doubly notable." Jaishankar also spoke on the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.

He stressed that it is the first time that IIT is foraying into the world. "I would actually underline that it is the first time that the IIT is going out into the world. For us, this is one of our most important brands. It is one of our most important educational institutions so I am so glad the IIT has followed the navy in foraying into the world. I am sure that in the journey of the IIT they will also do the nation proud just as the Navy does everyday through its activities," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar called the link between Western coast of India and the Eastern coast of Africa is a "historical one." He further said, "And today we have an opportunity to celebrate that again. This is also a time when we strengthen our development partnership and Excellency President, for us, it has been a great pleasure to share with you our experiences in the field of water development." He also spoke about the priorities of India's G20 Presidency.

Jaishankar said, "As the President of the G20, as the chair of the G20, our endeavour has been to get this premier forum to focus on the needs of the developing world, especially the needs and priorities of Africa." On Wednesday, Jaishankar arrived in Zanzibar to deepen ties with Tanzania. After his arrival, he met with Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday and also witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.

"Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus. Appreciate President @DrHmwinyi gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his Ministers. This historic step reflects India's commitment to the Global South," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following his meeting with the President of Zanzibar, Jaishankar tweeted, "Delighted to meet President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Appreciated his strong commitment to stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated."

After concluding his visit to Zanzibar, Jaishankar will travel to Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania. During his visit to Tanzania, Jaishankar is set to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

"EAM will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from 07-08 July 2023, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers," the official release said.

"During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. EAM will also be addressing the Indian diaspora and inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam," the release added. (ANI)