New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday presented the first copy of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting with PM Modi saying, "Honoured to present the first copy of my book 'Why Bharat Matters' to PM @narendramodi this evening."

Additionally, EAM also shared text from his new book which read, "India's quest to ascend the global hierarchy is an endless journey. But as we take stock of the progress made and anticipate the challenges ahead, it is certainly reassuring that this is propelled by such deep national commitment and confidence. Whether it is drawing strength from its heritage and culture or approaching challenges with the optimism of democracy and technology, this is certainly a New India. Indeed, an India that is able to define its own interests, articulate its own positions, find its own solutions and advance its own model. In short, this is an India that is more Bharat."

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar said that the English edition of his new book 'Why Bharat Matters' would be out in early 2024. The EAM said, "The English edition of my new book 'Why Bharat Matters' would be out in early 2024. Do read."

He wrote on X, "2023 has been exceptionally eventful for Indian diplomacy. Appreciating its challenges and outcomes means understanding the transformation underway, in the world as much as in India itself. Have set out some thoughts in that regard, through the perspective of the Ramayana. And contributing to the conversation on foreign policy."

The meeting with PM Modi comes after EAM completed his visit to Russia from December 25 to 29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides. In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Jaishankar underscored the significant progress in India-Russia bilateral trade, surpassing USD 50 billion. Jaishankar emphasised the potential for further growth and the need to give the trade relationship a more sustainable character.

Addressing key aspects of collaboration, the EAM discussed the nuclear sector, highlighting the signing of crucial agreements related to the Kudankulam project. He revealed the finalisation of a substantial agreement on nuclear fuel supply, indicating advancements in India-Russia cooperation in the nuclear domain. "The second aspect pertains to the nuclear side and we signed agreements yesterday that would take the Kudakulam project forward. And also, we have finalised a very significant agreement on nuclear fuel supply," he added.

On his visit to Russia, Jaishankar signed three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultations according to a release of the Ministry of External affairs.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov. "Three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultations were signed during the visit," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

EAM had a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, energy, defence, connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between regions of the two countries. "He also shared perspectives on global and regional developments, including multilateral cooperation," the release added.

Moreover, during his visit, he also interacted with Russian think tanks and academics and exchanged views on Indian foreign policy perspectives as well as Russia-India relations. The rich contribution of cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges in enhancing the goodwill and friendship between India and Russia was reflected in EAM's interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Moscow, according to the release.

Later, EAM met the Governor, Alexander Beglov, in Saint Petersburg" and discussed possibilities of cooperation in the economic and cultural fields. He had a discussion with a diverse cross-section of Indologists at Saint Petersburg University," the release stated. Furthermore, EAM's visit to Russia provided an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and consider ways to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.