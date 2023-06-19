DELHI VIGILANCE SHOWCAUSES PWD OFFICIALS OVER KEJRIWALS HOUSE RENOVATION

New Delhi: The Directorate of Vigilance issued showcause notices to seven PWD officials on Monday in connection with alleged "gross violations" of rules in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.

The notice has been issued to the chief engineers concerned and other Public Works Department officials to explain their action. The notices said PWD officials recorded on files of the department that as per requirement of the chief minister, changes have been made in the drawings of the interiors, which resulted in deviation in total work done and sanctioned amount.

The old structure was demolished without a survey report, and no building plan was sanctioned for the new building constructed by the PWD, the notices said. This residential complex of the chief minister has been constructed in violation of his entitlements, according ti the notices.

He got constructed this complex which is much bigger than what is allowed to him as per norms prescribed under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it said. The notices asked the PWD officials to explain their version "as all such acts have been done by them in gross violation of General Financial Rules, CPWD Manual and CVC guidelines", the officials added. (PTI)