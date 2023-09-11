DELHI GOVERNMENT IMPOSES COMPLETE BAN ON FIRECRACKERS FOR DIWALI

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival. The decision was confirmed by Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, during a press conference held here.

Gopal Rai said, "Pollution is a severe threat to everyone's health, and it's our responsibility to take action against its sources." He also said that the ban on firecrackers aligns with the regulations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"Delhi Police have been instructed not to issue licenses for the manufacture, storage, sale, or delivery of firecrackers within the city. The import and sale of firecrackers often contribute to rising pollution levels during the Diwali season," the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

Also read: What steps can be taken to implement regulatory mechanism for ban on prohibited firecrackers, SC to Centre

Gopal Rai stressed the critical importance of addressing pollution for the well-being of the people of Delhi. "While awareness and efforts have led to a reduction in pollution levels in Delhi, there is still work to be done. We urge other states to follow the same and implement bans on firecrackers to reduce the cross-border pollution that affects Delhi during the festive season", he added.

He also announced that a winter action plan is set to be developed in collaboration with environmental experts on Sept. 12. This plan will be presented to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and then implemented to ensure cleaner air for the residents.

Also read: Air pollution shortens lifespan of Indians by 5.3 years: Report