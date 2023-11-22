DCGA IMPOSES AIR INDIA WITH RS 10 LAKH PENALTY FOR FLOUTING COMPENSATION RULES

New Delhi: In a major development on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Air India for the second time in the last 18 months over non-compliance with the compensation rules.

The aviation watchdog on Wednesday carried out inspections at Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru airports of scheduled domestic operators in the months of May & September 2023 to ascertain the discharge of their obligations related to facilities/compensation provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in the DGCA regulations.

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR (compensation rules). Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on 3rd November 2023 seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations", DGCA said in a statement.

"Based on the reply submitted by Air India, it was found that Air India has not complied with the provisions of the CAR, inter-alia, not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations laid down in the CAR and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats," the DGCA said.

Accordingly, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Air India for non-compliance with DGCA regulations. Last June Air India was fined Rs 10 lakh for violating rules for denying boarding and had then ordered it "to immediately put systems in place to resolve the issue."